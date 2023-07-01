Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

According to a report from Dutch outlet 1908, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old goalkeeper who was outstanding for Feyenoord this past season.

Bijlow managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances across all competitions, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United might need to invest in two goalkeepers this summer and they are thought to be keen on signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan as well.

David De Gea is yet to sign a new contract with the club and his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. On top of that, Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club as well. Henderson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he needs to leave Old Trafford in order for that to happen.

Bijlow could prove to be a quality long-term replacement for Henderson and he could be an understudy to Onana if the Red Devils manage to sign both players.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Feyenoord as they secured the league title last year and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure this summer.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to tempt the Dutch outfit into selling the player.

The goalkeeper has a contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can negotiate a reasonable fee for him.