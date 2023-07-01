Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

According to a report from Jornal de Noticias, the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the experienced striker for some time and they could look to make a move in the summer.

Taremi has been in fine form for Porto this past season, scoring 31 goals across all competitions and picking up 14 assists along the way.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to add more depth to their attack and the 30-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Red Devils were overly dependent on Marcus Rashford last season and the England international could use more help and support next year. Taremi could be the ideal partner for him for next year. Also, the 30-year-old’s arrival would allow the England international to operate in his natural role as the left-sided winger.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a deal with the Portuguese outfit.

The report from Jornal de Noticias claims that the striker is valued in excess of €20 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him. Signing a proven goalscorer like Taremi for a fee of around €20 million could prove to be a major bargain.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be an attractive option for the player and he could be tempted to complete the move if there is a concrete offer on the table.