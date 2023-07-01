Manchester United are hoping to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Red Devils are now set to submit an opening offer of around €45 million for the 27-year-old goalkeeper. Along with the fixed fee, there will be €5 to 6 million in add-ons.

Apparently, Inter Milan value the goalkeeper at €50 million along with easily attainable add-ons.

Onana has been a key player for Inter Milan and he could prove to be an upgrade on David de Gea. The 27-year-old helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Manchester United will have to sign a quality goalkeeper, especially after the underwhelming performances of the Spaniard last season. On top of that, David De Gea’s mediocre distribution skills make him a poor fit for Erik ten Hag’s philosophy. The Dutchman prefers a goalkeeper who will help build from the back and Onana would be a superb acquisition.

The 27-year-old has played under the Manchester United manager during their time together at Ajax and he should be able to settle into Ten Hag’s system quickly and make an immediate impact next season.

The difference in valuation between the two clubs does not seem too big and it is fair to assume that the two parties will eventually come to a compromise.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the 27-year-old goalkeeper at this stage of his career, and he will look to make his mark in English football.