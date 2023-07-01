New report shares the reason why Newcastle missed out on Szoboszlai

Money can buy you lots of things but as Newcastle have found out, not 22-year-old Hungarian international midfield star, Dominik Szoboszlai.

After missing out to Tottenham Hotspur on James Maddison’s signature, hopes would’ve been high at St. James’ Park that they could land Szoboszlai.

However, within the space of 48 hours, the Magpies were forced to withdraw from the race after it became clear that the player was only interested in moving to Liverpool.

Given that the player’s release clause of €70m expired at midnight on Friday night and by Wednesday of this week a deal didn’t appear possible, all parties clearly had to work against the clock to get a deal over the line.

Liverpool have triggered €70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai right before the deadline — 23.59 CET tonight. ?? #LFC RB Leipzig have been informed 1h ago and player confirmed his firm decision to become Liverpool player. Time for paperwork, big one for Klopp. Here we go ?? pic.twitter.com/iES1fNspMF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Once the reason Liverpool were the only likely destination for the player became clear, Eddie Howe would’ve just had to admit defeat.

It would’ve come as a blow certainly, but some you win, some you lose – and for a variety of reasons.

The Liverpool ECHO note that the Hungarian’s desire to play for Jurgen Klopp was the major factor in the final decision.

From Newcastle’s perspective, they will quickly have to move on to another target to play alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and new signing, Sandro Tonali.

A ‘plan B’ might not necessarily be the way that the board and Howe wanted to go, but the situation won’t change so it’s no use crying over spilt milk.