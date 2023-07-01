Newcastle and Liverpool have held transfer talks with 21-year-old’s agent

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is a player in demand this summer.

According to a report from 90 Min, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been in touch with the super agent Pini Zahavi regarding a move for the 21-year-old playmaker.

Veiga has a contract with a release close of €40 million and the Premier League clubs have indicated that they are willing to pay up for him. Some of his suitors are even prepared to pay more than the release clause if they are allowed to pay in instalments.

The midfielder had an outstanding campaign with Celta Vigo last year, scoring 11 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions.

Veiga is still only 21 and he is likely to develop further in the coming seasons.

The Spaniard has all the attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker and clubs like Newcastle and Liverpool could certainly use someone like him.

Newcastle struggles to create too many goalscoring opportunities last season, and Veiga will add goals and creativity to their midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, and it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to bring in another creative midfielder this summer.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League would be an exciting one for the youngster and it could accelerate his development. Clubs like Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification and they would represent an exciting opportunity for the youngster.

The report further states that clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on the talented youngster as well.