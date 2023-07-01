Newcastle have expressed a concrete interest in signing Frankfurt star but the club is ‘demanding’ €30-40m

Newcastle are believed to be preparing an offer for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom according to the latest from BILD.

The German outlet has claimed that Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing the winger along with AC Milan.

It further states that both the clubs have ‘expressed a concrete’ interest in the player and are said to be ‘preparing an offer’ for him.

Frankfurt are ‘demanding’ €30-40m for him and have only recently rejected a €25m from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig who are on the verge of losing star player Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool who was also a target for the Magpies.

Newcastle enjoyed a great season under Eddie Howe and ended up qualifying for the Champions League. Backed by the Saudi PIF, they have the resources to spend big on the players they want.

They have already agreed to sign their first marquee signing in Sandro Tanoli for £52m and are now working on signing him the 23-year-old who has scored 14 goals and assisted 13 other in 77 appearances for the German side in all competitions.

