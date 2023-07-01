Newcastle make contact with agent of 23-year-old Arsenal attacker; he’d cost nothing

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is linked with a move to Newcastle after his contract with the Gunners expired.

The 23-year-old recently turned down a contract offer from the Gunners, signaling a possible departure from the North London club.

Having risen through the ranks of the Arsenal academy, Nelson has struggled to secure regular playing time in the first team, unlike his peers Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

With Arsenal’s recent signings of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, opportunities for Nelson to start games would become even scarcer, prompting his potential move.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle have expressed keen interest in bringing the promising winger to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have reportedly reached out to Nelson’s representatives, and the chance to reunite with former teammate Joe Willock could be a factor in persuading him to join.

He has scored 7 goals and assisted 7 others in 66 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. If Newcastle manage to sign him, he will be a decent addition to the team who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.