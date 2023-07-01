Premier League clubs on alert as Champions League outfit make entire squad available for sale

There could be trouble ahead in the current transfer window for one particular Champions League club that have been forced to put their entire squad up for sale, and their apparent pain could see Premier League club’s gain handsomely.

According to a tweet from Radio MARCA, La Liga side, Sevilla, winners of the Europa League last season, are mired in debt and are being forced to consider offers for every player.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, World Cup winners, Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna and others could have no other choice than to find alternative employment before the start of the new season.

The Sun note that the current predicament facing the Andalusians is the reason behind why sporting director, Monchi, decided to move to Aston Villa.

It isn’t clear at this stage how Sevilla have found themselves in debt to the tune of €90m, nor has there been an explanation as to why the club can’t appear to get out of it.

After all, current La Liga champions, Barcelona, have a debt which reportedly far exceeds that of their Spanish top-flight opponents but are still managing, just about, to get transfer business done.

If there really is no other option for the club, expect the vultures to come circling quickly, keen to make an absolute killing in the market whilst the opportunity remains.