Liverpool new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai are set to go straight into Liverpool’s starting XI, according to former Red, Steve Nicol.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit claimed that there is no reason why Szoboszlai will not go straight into the starting XI for Jurgen Klopp.

He claimed that Jordan Henderson’s recent form has not been great and Harvey Elliot does not have the experience and football knowledge that the former RB Leipzig man will bring.

He predicted that Liverpool’s ultimate starting XI will consist of Fabinho, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the midfield.

He said:

“Everybody when they talk about this guy [Szoboszlai] talks about how he has more in his locker. Well, from what I’ve seen, the guy ain’t bad right now.” “I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t go into the Liverpool side straight away. If we’re talking about the majority of so-called experts, we all agree that he’s going to get better. This is a great signing.” “I don’t see who’s going to be ahead of him or why they should be ahead of him. [Jordan] Henderson’s getting on a little bit, Harvey Elliott’s getting better, getting more experienced, he certainly doesn’t have the experience or the kind of football knowledge right now that Szoboszlai has. “So yeah, absolutely. Mac Allister, Fabinho, a Fabinho who’s rested who we expect to be back to the old Fabinho, along with these two [Mac Allister and Szoboszlai].”

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of the Hungarian imminently with the player in Liverpool today to complete his medical.

Liverpool reportedly beat Newcastle to his signature who were also strongly interested in signing him.

Despite the signing of two midfielders, Liverpool fans will be hoping for more signings considering the number of midfielders that have left the club this summer.

Midfield has been a position that has required attention for a long time now and Liverpool seem to be addressing it. They are also reportedly interested in signing a new centre-back with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven one of the players linked so far.