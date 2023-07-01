Report: West Ham are interested in signing Dutch midfielder with 19 goals and assists

West Ham have shown interest in signing AZ Alkmaar star Tijjani Reijnders, according to a report by Italian outlet Sport Italia.

The report claims that the Hammers are among the several clubs interested in the 24-year-old and have made a ‘in-depth inquiry’ for him.

West Ham will be expecting a major cash injection with the imminent sale of midfielder Declan Rice who is close to signing for Arsenal for a whopping £105m.

His departure is set to leave a major void in the West Ham midfield who had a disappointing league campaign. While his exit would be a big blow, Moyes will have a chance to improve the team with a number of signings.

The 24-year-old midfielder may not be considered a direct replacement for Rice but he is expected to be one of the several players they are expected to sign after his move to Arsenal is completed. The central-midfielder will add another dimension to the West Ham midfield with his ability to score and assist goals.

In the Dutch league last season he scored 7 goals and assisted another 12, making 19 goal contributions in 54 appearances across all competitions.

West Ham who confirmed the appointment of Tim Steidten as their new technical director, of are also said to be in advanced talks to sign Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes who is expected to leave the club following their relegation.

