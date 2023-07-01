Romano: Bayern still waiting on Harry Kane clarification as important Tottenham meeting looms

This summer could become one of the most important in Tottenham Hotspur’s recent history, with the future of talisman, Harry Kane, still not clear.

What is obvious is that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, will again play hard ball over his striker, having already reportedly turned down an opening bid from Bayern Munich for Kane’s services.

It’s a dangerous game to be playing at this stage given that if the north Londoners don’t accept any bids for him before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, the likelihood is that he will walk away for nothing in 12 months time.

At least if Levy decides to get around the negotiating table, he’ll be able to set the bar and see if Bayern, or anyone else for that matter, are willing to bite.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, noted that there are important days upcoming in this transfer saga.

‘It’s not going to be easy but it’s clear that Bayern want to try again for Harry Kane. They are planning on making a new approach for the striker, but the fee is not guaranteed or clear yet,’ he wrote.

‘Bayern know that Kane would absolutely be open to the move, but Daniel Levy will, again, insist on keeping him at the club. Kane will also get to speak to Ange Postecoglou very soon, and for sure that is gonna be important moment for everyone.’

The fact that the centre-forward hasn’t knocked Bayern back should tell his chairman all that he needs to know on Kane’s current thinking.

As Levy showed not so long ago when Man City were trying their hardest to prise Kane from White Hart Lane, however, if he doesn’t want to do business, he generally isn’t one for turning.

Given the size of any potential offer, one would have to question whether Levy does, in fact, have Spurs’ best interests at heart if he continues to rebuff the Bavarian’s overtures.