Sky Sports reporter says ‘exciting’ €29m-rated player could ‘do some good’ for Crystal Palace

With Roy Hodgson now confirmed as Crystal Palace’s manager for the 2023/24 season, the Eagles can finally start planning ahead.

Under the stewardship of the 75-year-old last season, the south Londoners easily hauled themselves clear of what was an impending relegation battle, playing some sparkling attacking football in so-doing.

If Hodgson is able to bring in the right type of signing across the summer, there’s no reason why the Eagles can’t be looking at a top 10 finish in the Premier League at the very least.

Though it isn’t clear if Wilfried Zaha will continue at the club given his contract with them has now run out, Hodgson realistically needs to work on the basis that the Selhurst Park outfit won’t be able to call upon his services next season.

One player that could be a decent signing for them, according to Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge, is Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

“He’s going to make a decision over the next few weeks. He needs to speak to Villarreal about whether he goes back on loan again or if it is on a permanent deal,” Bridge said to Give Me Sport.

“If it was permanent, I think it would be around £20 million to £25 million. But ultimately, I think at a club like Crystal Palace, he could do some good there. So I think that’s pretty much a wait-and-see but they like their wingers at Palace and I think he’s an exciting one.”

Though Danjuma didn’t have the best time on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, Hodgson would appear to see something in him which could complement the attacking players he already has in situ.

As Bridge notes, it’s believed that the player himself will take some time before making a decision. With pre-season training beginning again in just a couple of weeks time, Palace will likely be hopving that a decision arrives sooner rather than later.