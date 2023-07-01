Video: Ange Postecoglou already making his mark as Tottenham sell 27-year-old with over 100 EPL appearances

It hasn’t taken long for Ange Postecoglou to make his presence felt at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Australian has already overseen the James Maddison signing from Leicester City and continues to hit all of the right notes in media commitments.

It’s believed that the manager will speak to Harry Kane before pre-season training begins in north London, and that could prove to be one of the most important conversations he will ever have at the club.

Regardless of the outcome, Postecoglou has given his blessing for Harry Winks to leave the club and go the opposite way to Maddison.

The Evening Standard report a £10m fee has been agreed with Leicester for a player with over 100 Premier League games under his belt per transfermarkt.