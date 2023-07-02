Arsenal are closing in on signing Declan Rice after agreeing a £105m deal with West Ham, but he is not the only West Ham player they are after.

According to Express, the Gunners have now set their sights on their full-back Ben Johnson as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his squad.

He was previously linked with a move to Everton but Arsenal have now joining the race to sign him.

Johnson, who serves as a backup right-back to Vladimir Coufal, featured prominently under David Moyes last season.

The 23-year-old made 17 appearances for the Hammers, providing one assist in the UEFA Conference League.

The versatile defender is primarily a right-back but can also play as a centre-back if required.

His current contract with West Ham expires next year and they could be forced on cashing in on him on a cut-price deal after the club failed to come to an agreement with him regarding a contract extension due to his demand for high wages.