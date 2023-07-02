The impressive quality Arsenal noticed in Declan Rice during Mikel Arteta meeting

Arsenal reportedly noticed that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice seems to be a quick learner as he discussed his potential role in Mikel Arteta’s team with a meeting with the Gunners manager back in January.

Rice has looked hugely impressive in his time at the London Stadium, and it’s no surprise that he now seems set to earn himself a big move to the Emirates Stadium.

A report from the Times suggests Rice clearly did well to impress Arteta during their meeting, showing that he’s a quick learner as the Spanish tactician spoke about his plan for him in this Arsenal side.

Rice could surely also have improved many other top clubs, so it’s some statement by AFC to be getting this done.

The England international looks a major statement signing by Arsenal, and fans will hope this can help fire them to a new level next season.

Arteta’s side weren’t too far away from providing a major upset in the 2022/23 Premier League title race, so a signing like Rice could make up that gap next term.