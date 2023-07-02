Arsenal star not 100% leaving even once Declan Rice transfer goes through

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly not necessarily 100% on his way out of the club this summer even once the Declan Rice transfer goes through.

The Gunners look to be rebuilding their midfield this summer, and it had looked as though Xhaka was all set for a move to Bayer Leverkusen once the Rice deal went through.

However, The Athletic now report that it’s not necessarily a guaranteed thing that the Switzerland international moves on, with the report explaining that there isn’t a big need to let him go.

Xhaka was a star performer for Arsenal last season and some fans might be concerned about losing him, though there is perhaps a chance he could line up alongside Rice next season.

Granit Xhaka and Mikel Arteta
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool attentive to situation of another midfielder even as they close in on Szoboszlai transfer
The impressive quality Arsenal noticed in Declan Rice during Mikel Arteta meeting
Bournemouth keen to sign long-serving Newcastle player; Magpies would be open to sell

Arsenal fans will be eager for Rice’s move to be made official, and that will surely be their priority, though keeping Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium as well could be a nice bonus.

It seems unwise to do too much to change a squad that came so close to winning the Premier League title last season.

More Stories Declan Rice Granit Xhaka Mikel Arteta

20 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Xhaka can move on.. Partey needs to stay… Partey-Rice is a much better combo than Xhaka – Rice..
    The only reason we are in this discussion at all is Partey’s legal issue

    Reply

  2. Xhaka, when given the freedom is a better forward playing person than Partey – if Arsenal sort out their defensive issues (and that looks promising at the moment), then we need to start looking at the goals and maximising the potential up front.

    Turn the draws into wins, 1 point to 3 – the league is won on points.

    Reply

  7. I think Partey is not reliable though talented, he always have fitness issues season in, season out, one can expect his physical state to be more and more a concern as he grows with age

    Reply

  10. I think it is a big mistake to let both xhaka and partey leave. Changing midfield combination cannot necessarily lead to success. But letting Partey move may not hider our midfield success if we retain Xhaka, since we have capable replacement of Partey in both Rice and joginho defensive wise, while Xhaka has both attributes of attack and defence. EPL was well known for its physicality. So combining Rice ordigard and Xhaka will balance the team in term of defensive covers and attack rather than the combination of Rice, Havert and ordigard since Havert is not a defensive minded midfielder.

    Reply

  13. It’s always good to let
    The player make a choice but for arsenal to move forward let both midfielders stay to create more confidence to the new coming midfielders also they might not adapt very fast to the form arsenal uses making party and xhaka reliable

    Reply

  14. Agree with Cannon and NBK. We need to keep both Partey and Xhaka for at least another season in my opinion. They were the engine of a midfield that took us to the brink of the premiership. We fell away towards the end because we ran out of legs. Squad not deep enough compared to city. If we sell either of them I think we’ll be in same position regardless of whether Rice comes in.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.