Arsenal star not 100% leaving even once Declan Rice transfer goes through

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly not necessarily 100% on his way out of the club this summer even once the Declan Rice transfer goes through.

The Gunners look to be rebuilding their midfield this summer, and it had looked as though Xhaka was all set for a move to Bayer Leverkusen once the Rice deal went through.

However, The Athletic now report that it’s not necessarily a guaranteed thing that the Switzerland international moves on, with the report explaining that there isn’t a big need to let him go.

Xhaka was a star performer for Arsenal last season and some fans might be concerned about losing him, though there is perhaps a chance he could line up alongside Rice next season.

Arsenal fans will be eager for Rice’s move to be made official, and that will surely be their priority, though keeping Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium as well could be a nice bonus.

It seems unwise to do too much to change a squad that came so close to winning the Premier League title last season.