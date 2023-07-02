Arsenal star not 100% leaving even once Declan Rice transfer goes through

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly not necessarily 100% on his way out of the club this summer even once the Declan Rice transfer goes through.
The Gunners look to be rebuilding their midfield this summer, and it had looked as though Xhaka was all set for a move to Bayer Leverkusen once the Rice deal went through.
However, The Athletic now report that it’s not necessarily a guaranteed thing that the Switzerland international moves on, with the report explaining that there isn’t a big need to let him go.
Xhaka was a star performer for Arsenal last season and some fans might be concerned about losing him, though there is perhaps a chance he could line up alongside Rice next season.
Arsenal fans will be eager for Rice’s move to be made official, and that will surely be their priority, though keeping Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium as well could be a nice bonus.
It seems unwise to do too much to change a squad that came so close to winning the Premier League title last season.
Xhaka can move on.. Partey needs to stay… Partey-Rice is a much better combo than Xhaka – Rice..
The only reason we are in this discussion at all is Partey’s legal issue
Legal issues???
What legal essues
agree
Xhaka, when given the freedom is a better forward playing person than Partey – if Arsenal sort out their defensive issues (and that looks promising at the moment), then we need to start looking at the goals and maximising the potential up front.
Turn the draws into wins, 1 point to 3 – the league is won on points.
Party and xhaka must both stay if arse sl are to mount a serious title challenge next season
I agreed with your observation
Let him stay
I don’t want him leave.
Let xhaja stay partey can go cus he is loosing focus
I think Partey is not reliable though talented, he always have fitness issues season in, season out, one can expect his physical state to be more and more a concern as he grows with age
Let xakha stay, Thomas go
I prefer both to stay
I think it is a big mistake to let both xhaka and partey leave. Changing midfield combination cannot necessarily lead to success. But letting Partey move may not hider our midfield success if we retain Xhaka, since we have capable replacement of Partey in both Rice and joginho defensive wise, while Xhaka has both attributes of attack and defence. EPL was well known for its physicality. So combining Rice ordigard and Xhaka will balance the team in term of defensive covers and attack rather than the combination of Rice, Havert and ordigard since Havert is not a defensive minded midfielder.
Xhaka must stay put and is fantastic news and i want him stay
Xhaka should stay put
It’s always good to let
The player make a choice but for arsenal to move forward let both midfielders stay to create more confidence to the new coming midfielders also they might not adapt very fast to the form arsenal uses making party and xhaka reliable
Agree with Cannon and NBK. We need to keep both Partey and Xhaka for at least another season in my opinion. They were the engine of a midfield that took us to the brink of the premiership. We fell away towards the end because we ran out of legs. Squad not deep enough compared to city. If we sell either of them I think we’ll be in same position regardless of whether Rice comes in.
Keep them both let elneny and lokonga go
No need to sale partey and Xhaka