Chelsea looking to raid Bundesliga outfit for playmaker with 12 goal contributions

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Blues are keeping tabs on the Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki as well.

The Blues recently parted ways with Kai Havertz who joined Arsenal and they will have to replace his creativity and goals. Wirtz could prove to be a quality long term acquisition.

The 20 year old is highly rated in Germany and he has a big future ahead of him. He is expected to develop into a world class player with coaching and experience.

Wirtz picked up 4 goals and 8 assists in just 25 appearances across all competitions last season and he is likely to improve with experience will stop working under a top class coach like Mauricio Pochettino could accelerate his development.

Furthermore, the German is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder, a winger or as the center forward. He could be a useful option for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

If the Blues can sign him for a reasonable price this summer, the move could prove to be a master stroke in the long run.

It will be interesting to see if Leverkusen are prepared to sell their prized prospect this summer. The midfielder has a long term contract with them and they are under no pressure to cash in on him.

The Germans could look to demand the premium if Chelsea come calling this summer.