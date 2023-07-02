(Photo) New Chelsea home, away and training kits for 2023/24 season leaked online

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea look to have dropped their new kits for the 2023/24 season, with leaked images now appearing online showing home, away and training tops for the Blues.

See below for some stylish new-look shirts from Chelsea, with nice touches of white and gold on the home strip, while the white away shirt also features gold for the club crest and Nike logo, with nice darker sleeves to give it a fresh look…

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace eyeing bargain move for Premier League-winning attacker
Leeds United key man has had his contract terminated mutually
West Ham have four transfer targets in mind as they prepare to receive £105m Declan Rice transfer fee

Chelsea fans will surely be heading out to buy these stylish designs, but the main thing will be how Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look side performs in them.

Last season was one to forget for CFC, and the flurry of new signings brought in by the new ownership now need to start delivering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.