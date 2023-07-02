Chelsea face paying around £50million for the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but nothing has advanced on the deal recently, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues have been big spenders in the last year or so, and Lavia looks to be one of their long-term targets, though nothing seems to be happening on this deal at the moment, while the Belgian youngster also won’t come cheap as the Saints ask for £50million to let him go.

Providing an update on the latest Chelsea transfer news in today’s column, Romano discussed the situation with Levi Colwill, Romelu Lukaku, and a couple of youngsters just signed by the west London giants.

Romano also touched on the Lavia situation, but it seems Chelsea fans may have to be patient on this one as it’s not yet clear where the 19-year-old’s future lies.

“There’s no further news on Romeo Lavia yet; Chelsea links are normal as director Joe Shields had Lavia at Southampton and City, but it’s still not time for advanced talks now,” Romano said.

“In general, I think the player’s final price tag will be around £50m.”

Chelsea have recently let N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic go, while Jorginho left for Arsenal back in January, and Denis Zakaria’s loan came to an end, so there’s surely room for another midfield signing like Lavia.