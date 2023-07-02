Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Willian on a free transfer.

The Brazilian attacker is currently a free agent after failing to agree on new terms with Fulham. His contract expired at the end of June and he will move on as a free agent. As per Teamtalk, Palace are hoping to snap him up.

Crystal Palace certainly need to add more quality to their attack, especially after parting ways with Wilfried Zaha. The Crystal Palace star is now a free agent after his contract expired last month.

Willian was outstanding for Fulham last season and the 34-year-old picked up five goals and six assists in just 27 league appearances. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Palace next season.

The Eagles could use his quality in the final third and his experience.

The 34-year-old has won two Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea, and he has extensive experience performing in English football.

He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

Apart from his quality as a footballer, his leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for the Crystal Palace dressing room.