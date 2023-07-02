Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Kylian Mbappe Arsenal and Real Madrid transfer situation

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the recent Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar has been linked with a host of big names in recent times, and Romano has specifically moved to address surprise links with Arsenal that have emerged in the last couple of days.

It’s hard to imagine a signing like Mbappe for Arsenal, and it seems that the stories may well be too good to be true.

Romano isn’t one for baseless speculation, reporting only on the most reliable transfer news, and it seems he’s not heard anything about the Gunners holding any concrete talks over signing Mbappe.

Instead, it seems like Real Madrid are the main club being informed on the Frenchman’s situation, so that might be one to watch out for at some point, with Los Blancos also more well known than AFC for their ‘Galactico’ signings like this.

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe,” Romano said.

“If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point I’ve absolutely zero information on this one.

“Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe; I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”