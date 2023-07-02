20-year-old footballer stabbed to death as teen charged for murder at party

An 18-year-old is being charged for murder after 20-year-old footballer Ashley Day was stabbed to death after a fight broke out at a party in Birmingham.

According to the Sun, Day, who played for Newport County’s Academy, was fatally knifed in a flat in Digbeth at 6am on Thursday morning.

In a touching tribute, his family said: “He had a great love for music. He’d just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

“He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family.

“Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody.”

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, of West Midlands Police, said: “We are supporting Ashley’s family at this awful time.

“While we have now charged a man with this murder, we believe there may still be people who may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident.”