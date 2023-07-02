Leeds United have decided to part ways with Chris Armas.

According to reports, the former Manchester United coach has had his contract mutually terminated.

As per journalist Beren Cross: “Armas has now left, yes. He went into a back office role for a short while, but I understand his contract has been mutually terminated.”

He was brought into the club by the former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch. Even after the American was handed his marching orders, Leeds decided to stick with Armas.

He has previously worked with Ralf Rangnick when the German was the manager of Manchester United.

Clearly, Armas has extensive experience working for a Premier League club, and it remains to be seen where he ends up next.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are now looking to bring in a new manager and Daniel Farke has been linked with the job in recent weeks.

The new manager will be expected to guide them back to the Premier League next season, and it remains to be seen whether Farke can make an immediate impact at Elland Road.