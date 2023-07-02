According to The Sun, Leicester City are keen on signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Trafford signed a new contract with City last year but is keen on more regular playing time and has hinted that he would be open to a move in hunt for it.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

“The most important thing for goalies is to be playing and if you’re not playing it is really tough. Next season, I’ll play every week. I can’t sit on the bench.”

Given the talent that the young shot stopper possesses, Manchester City would not want to sell him on a permanent deal but could be willing to send him out on loan this upcoming season to help continue his development.

But the report claims that while City are open for a loan move for him, it is unknown whether the Foxes are looking for a loan signing or a permanent.

Leicester City’s new boss Enzo Maresca knows the player very well from his time as an assistant manager at City which could help convince the player to join the club.