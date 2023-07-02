Liverpool have been linked with a move for the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in recent weeks.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are now intensifying their efforts to sign the 22-year-old French midfielder.

Apparently, the Reds are hoping to secure an agreement with the French outfit, especially now that Newcastle are also keen on the player.

The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Thuram would be a quality long-term investment.

The 22-year-old has contributed to 10 goals (two goals and eight assists) across all competitions last season, and he has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder for Jurgen Klopp.

Apart from his ability to create opportunities for his teammates, Thuram will help out defensively as well. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Nice and he will be hoping to take the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League.

Liverpool have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and Thuram will fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential with a move to Anfield.

?? #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram. ?? #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the ?? player: evolving situation. ?? #Transfers https://t.co/zsmjNcBWCC pic.twitter.com/7tsRFnzh91 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to add more quality to their midfield as well. They have already agreed on a deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and they are hoping to secure the services of the Frenchman as well.

The Magpies will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year and they need a better squad to do well in Europe.

Thuram would improve both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.