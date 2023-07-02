Liverpool are hoping to improve their defensive department in the summer and they have identified Goncalo Inacio as a target.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool will face competition from Chelsea who are looking to bring in a central defender as well.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Sporting CP last season and he would be a quality long-term acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

The defender reportedly has a €45 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to negotiate a reasonable price for him this summer.

Given the fact that he is a key player for them, the Portuguese outfit could demand the release clause to be paid in full.

Liverpool have already secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister and they are set to announce the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai. It is clear that they have strengthened the midfield considerably and they could look to bring an upgrade on players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip now. Both players were quite underwhelming last season.

Signing a quality defender like Inacio would improve Liverpool tremendously. The 21-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Premier League side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea parted ways with Kalidou Koulibaly and they could look to add some depth to their defence with the signing of the 21-year-old.

That said, they will have Levi Colwill returning to the club from Brighton and Hove Albion. Mauricio Pochettino already has players like Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile at his disposal. It will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to spend big money on another defender, especially when they need to improve the other areas of their squad.