Liverpool fans have been left excited after French midfielder Khephren Thuram liked a post on Instagram about new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.
The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.
According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are moving quickly to sign the Nice midfielder due to Newcastle’s strong interest in him as well.
They are hoping to speed things up to secure the signing who will cost them around €40/45m.
The player is reportedly also keen on a move and his Instagram activity has fueled fire to the reports.
