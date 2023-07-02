Liverpool fans have been left excited after French midfielder Khephren Thuram liked a post on Instagram about new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are moving quickly to sign the Nice midfielder due to Newcastle’s strong interest in him as well.

?? #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram. ?? #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the ?? player: evolving situation. ?? #Transfers https://t.co/zsmjNcBWCC pic.twitter.com/7tsRFnzh91 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 1, 2023

They are hoping to speed things up to secure the signing who will cost them around €40/45m.

The player is reportedly also keen on a move and his Instagram activity has fueled fire to the reports.