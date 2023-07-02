Big-name manager reaches out to Man United’s Mason Greenwood with transfer lifeline

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached out to Mason Greenwood to offer him a lifeline at Roma.

The Portuguese tactician seems ready to take a gamble on Greenwood, who hasn’t played for over a year now and who is still suspended by Man Utd.

According to the Sun, Mourinho reached out to Greenwood about possibly joining him at Roma on loan, though it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 21-year-old.

The Sun has explained that the Red Devils are continuing to investigate Greenwood’s conduct, though the police have confirmed back in February that he is no longer facing criminal charges against him.

It seems Greenwood himself feels a fresh start at Old Trafford is not looking likely for him, according to the Sun, so it would be interesting to see if he manages to get a chance at a club like Roma.

United clearly have a tough decision to make here, and many fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by how things have gone for such a talented footballer.