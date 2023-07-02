Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential deal with Tottenham that would involve offering Jadon Sancho plus cash for star striker Harry Kane.

United have been long interested in signing him with reports claiming Erik ten Hag had made him his top priority for this summer.

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, however has been reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival and in order to fend off interest had slapped a £100m price tag on his most prized asset.

Previous reports indicated that Manchester United had withdrawn their interest in Kane due to the hefty price tag. But, the latest report from the Sunday Express suggests that United may make another attempt to secure the striker by including Sancho in a ‘player-plus-cash deal.

In recent weeks, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho, and the report claims that according to Daily Star the North London club are closely ‘monitoring‘ the developments surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund star.

While Manchester United faces budgetary constraints, United are hopeful that a cash-plus-Sancho offer might entice Tottenham to enter negotiations.