Manchester United keen on £10 million-rated Bundesliga star

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have been linked with the number of goalkeepers in recent weeks and they are thought to be keeping tabs on Kevin Trapp as well.

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United are keen on signing the 32 year old Bundesliga goalkeeper who is valued at £10 million.

It is no secret that the Red Devils will have to bring in goalkeeping reinforcements this summer. David De Gea is out of contract and he has not signed an extension with the club. Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club as well.

Henderson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Old Trafford.

Trapp has proven himself in the Bundesliga over the years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The German international has the experience and quality to play for a big club like Manchester United and he would be an inexpensive addition as well.

Kevin Trapp is another goalkeeper on Manchester United’s transfer radar
Manchester united are thought to be looking at the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as well. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can get a deal for the German international across the line. Even if they sign Onana, Trapp could be a quality backup option to have.

For the reported asking price of £10 million, the 32 year old Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper should be a no-brainer for the Premier League giants.

