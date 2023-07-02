Newcastle could submit an offer for 23-yr-old attacker with 13 goal contributions

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Bundesliga winger Jesper Lindstrom.

According to a report from the German publication BILD, Newcastle could look to submit an offer for the 23-year-old winger this summer.

Apparently, the player is valued at €35-€40 million and a club with Newcastle’s resources should be able to afford him.

The Magpies need to add more goals and creativity to their midfield and Lindstrom could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 23-year-old Swedish winger has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions last season.

Newcastle struggled to score goals consistently and they ended up drawing 14 league matches last season. They will have to fix the problem if they want to do well next year.

Furthermore, the Magpies will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will be up against top-class defences.

There is no doubt that they will have to improve their attacking unit and the 23-year-old will certainly add goals and creativity to the side.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete approach from Newcastle.

Lindstrom is still only 23 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working under a manager like Eddie Howe could help him develop further in the coming seasons.

Newcastle will be an attractive destination for most players, especially after Champions League qualification. With their financial muscle, they should be able to get these deals across the line.