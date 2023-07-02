Newcastle are keeping tabs on the Croatian international midfielder Lovro Majer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle wanted to sign the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot who is now set to stay at the Italian club. They are looking to sign the 25-year-old Croatian midfielder as his alternative now.

Majer has been a key player for Rennes this past season, picking up three goals and seven assists for them. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle who are in need of creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes is the only reliable midfielder at the club and Eddie Howe needs to improve his engine room. The Magpies need someone who can help create goal-scoring opportunities for the attackers.

The 25-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has been likened to his compatriot Luka Modric as well.

A move to Newcastle would be a step up in the player’s career, and it would give him the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level. Furthermore, he will be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League with a move to Newcastle.

The Magpies must look to improve the squad this summer and signing a top-quality midfielder should be a priority for them. They will be up against the European elite in the Champions League and they will need better players to compete with them.

The 25-year-old certainly has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a long-term asset for Newcastle.