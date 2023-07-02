Reliable journalist names eight Newcastle players who could still leave this summer

Newcastle United reportedly look set to allow a large number of first-team players to leave this summer.

As many as eight senior players could be offloaded in this transfer window, according to journalist Jacob Whitehead.

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, and other big targets are sure to be on their radar, but it may require some player sales first.

Whitehead has named the players who could be on the way out of St James’ Park, with Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Javier Manquillo, Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow’s futures all in doubt.

None of those look likely to have much of a first-team chance next season, so it could work out for all parties if they leave for decent money.