According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United is open to selling their popular player Allan Saint-Maximin if they receive a bid of around £40 million for him.

However, manager Eddie Howe reportedly has a strong desire to retain the player, and the final decision will ultimately rest with Saint-Maximin himself.

If the player expresses a desire to remain with the club for another season, Newcastle will not sell him.

Saint-Maximin has been a standout performer for Newcastle in recent seasons, with his impressive displays playing a significant role in keeping the club in the top-flight.

However, injuries and the arrival of new signings limited his game time last season, resulting in just 25 league appearances for the Frenchman. Despite this, he still managed to contribute with one goal and provided five assists.

In addition to potential departures, Newcastle are actively working on bolstering their squad.

The club has most recently been linked with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Following their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, Newcastle will be eager to sign top-class players to strengthen their team.

