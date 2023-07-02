Manchester United are keen on signing the Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Manchester United recently submitted an offer of around €35 million for the 20-year-old striker.

However, the Italian outfit have decided to reject the offer. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decided to come forward with an improved offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Hojlund is regarded as a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him. He is expected to develop into a top-class striker and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him.

The Red Devils need to bring in more depth in the attacking department. Marcus Rashford had to carry the goal-scoring burden all by himself last season and he needs more support and help from his teammates.

Hojlund would be a quality acquisition. The talented young striker scored 16 goals across all competitions last season.

He will improve further with experience and coaching. Someone like Erik ten Hag could be the ideal manager to nurture the talented young striker.

Signing a player like him could prove to be a solid long-term investment and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to come back with an improved offer for the player.

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be an attractive option for the player and the Red Devils could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in the Champions League next season.

If Manchester United can agree on a deal with his club, securing an agreement on personal terms with the player should not be a problem for them.