Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to secure the signing of Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The news was revealed by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, who stated that the North London club has agreed to personal terms with the player, with a medical scheduled for the following week.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have reached verbal agreement with Manor Solomon, here we go! ??? #THFC Deal in place as medical tests have been scheduled for next week. Solomon agreed personal terms. He’s joining Spurs as free agent — if all goes to plan with Shakhtar and FIFA rules. pic.twitter.com/VMfbmEvAa1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2023

Romano did add that the move is subject to all going smoothly with Shakhtar and FIFA.

This transfer will not sit well with the Ukrainian club who have been left furious with the latest FIFA laws regarding their region.

Due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, FIFA allowed foreign nationals working in the two countries to unilaterally terminate their contracts. This makes them free to join any club they want abroad.

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin even threatened legal action against Tottenham if they pursued the signing of Solomon this summer.

Despite the potential complications, it looks like Daniel Levy has seized the opportunity to secure the highly talented attacker.