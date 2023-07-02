Training date for Liverpool signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai revealed

Liverpool today confirmed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai who become their second signing of the summer.

Earlier in the transfer window Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Liverpool’s midfield was in dire need of reinforcements and last season’s poor performances demonstrated that.

The club confirmed the departure of a number midfielders last month including Naby Keita, James Milner and Oxlade Chamberlain.

While Liverpool are set to resume their training ahead of the pre-season on Saturday, the two new signings will have to wait a little longer to meet their new teammates.

That’s because of Liverpool’s policy of granting players three week off during the off-season.

But since both players have been involved in the international games for Argentina and Hungary respectively, they will not be expected back until 11th July along with other players who have been on duty for their country.