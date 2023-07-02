Transfer news: Arsenal getting closer to Timber signing, Szoboszlai to Liverpool & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this post delivered ad-free to your inbox each morning!

AC Milan

Luka Romero has officially confirmed he’s leaving Lazio as a free agent — he has said his farewell to the fans. Romero will join AC Milan as a free agent until June 2027 — four year contract agreed and sealed.

Al Hilal

Jorge Jesus has been appointed the new manager of Al Hilal. After contacts with Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri the new head coach will be Jorge Jesus — he’s returning to the club after being there in 2018.

Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad have prepared documents and contracts for Jota to join the club next week. The player has already accepted, work in progress between clubs with Celtic for Jota to join Kante and Benzema at Al Ittihad.

Al Nassr

Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr is almost done – more on that here.

Arsenal

Arsenal are getting closer to completing the Jurrien Timber deal. Sources feel it will be done next week. Negotiations have been at the final stages since Thursday, with more positive contacts taking place. Payment terms are being discussed with Ajax… and then it’ll be time for his medical.

deal. Sources feel it will be done next week. Negotiations have been at the final stages since Thursday, with more positive contacts taking place. Payment terms are being discussed with Ajax… and then it’ll be time for his medical. Is Kylian Mbappe really a target for Arsenal? My latest info here.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have officially unveiled Youri Tielemans as their new signing, after it was completed weeks ago. Next one for Villa: Pau Torres, but next week, and not this weekend.

Atalanta

Sead Kolasinac will fly to Italy early next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign a contract as a new Atalanta player.

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have confirmed to Cesar Azpilicueta and his camp that he’s going to be allowed to leave for free; his contract will be terminated. Mutual respect between Azpi and the club. Atletico Madrid will unveil Azpi as a new signing very soon. It’s done, sealed, here-we-go.

Barcelona

Arda Guler talks have taken place – here’s the latest on the situation.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are now prepared to let Marcel Sabitzer leave the club in case they receive a good proposal, around €15/17m. Manchester United announced yesterday his departure after loan deal; Erik ten Hag was happy with Sabitzer, but the club still have different priorities on the market for now.

leave the club in case they receive a good proposal, around €15/17m. Manchester United announced yesterday his departure after loan deal; Erik ten Hag was happy with Sabitzer, but the club still have different priorities on the market for now. Harry Kane is thought to be open to joining Bayern – update on the situation here.

Chelsea

Chelsea have two new signings – what next for them? More on that here.

Levi Colwill doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract – more info here.

Como

Cesc Fabregas has retired from playing at the age of 36 and will now become new head coach of Como B and Primavera teams, following the Italian club’s long term project. He said: “This is the perfect moment for me to start my career as a coach.”

Dinamo Zagreb

Villarreal and Fenerbahce have submitted proposals for Dominik Livakovic in addition to Fiorentina. A €6m bid from Fiorentina is still not enough to convince Dinamo Zagreb. Villarreal and Fenerbahce are in the race.

Inter Milan

Official, confirmed. Marcus Thuram has joined Inter as free agent on a five-year contract. Deal signed days ago — the French striker has been unveiled now.

Juventus

Juventus and Lille have signed all the documents for the Timothy Weah deal. An official statement should follow as the player has already signed his long term contract. It’s done and sealed.

Leicester City

Conor Coady has joined Leicester City on a permanent deal from Wolves, done and sealed — it’s official. Deal worth £7.5m plus £1m add-ons.

has joined Leicester City on a permanent deal from Wolves, done and sealed — it’s official. Deal worth £7.5m plus £1m add-ons. Official, confirmed. Harry Winks has also signed for Leicester in a permanent move from Tottenham. The fee is around £10m to Spurs.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai has signed his Liverpool contract, but what about Newcastle’s interest in the player? Full exclusive info here.

Manchester United

There was no official bid on Friday but Inter and Man Utd remain in contact over the Onana deal.

What’s the truth about Jadon Sancho’s future? Full details here.

Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali ’s deal announcement could be delayed until next week instead of today — but there are no issues or problems. Newcastle have all documents in place to make it official in the next few days.

’s deal announcement could be delayed until next week instead of today — but there are no issues or problems. Newcastle have all documents in place to make it official in the next few days. What really happened with Newcastle and Szoboszlai? Details here.

PSG

All parties involved in Kang-in Lee move to Paris Saint-Germain remain confident on the prospect of the deal being completed soon. Medical tests have already been completed, a verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs — now just waiting to get it signed.

move to Paris Saint-Germain remain confident on the prospect of the deal being completed soon. Medical tests have already been completed, a verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs — now just waiting to get it signed. Documents completed, medical done yesterday; Lucas Hernandez will be a new Paris Saint-Germain player. Here we go confirmed. An official statement is being prepared, Bayern approved add ons/payment terms structure of €45m package deal.

will be a new Paris Saint-Germain player. Here we go confirmed. An official statement is being prepared, Bayern approved add ons/payment terms structure of €45m package deal. PSG and RB Leipzig are both showing interest in highly-rated Lyon talent Bradley Barcola. No decision yet as OL hope to keep the player but both clubs are informed on Barcola situation.

What’s going on with those Joao Felix to PSG links? More on that here.

Rennes

Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen have submitted bids for Lovro Majer as Croatian midfielder is attracting interest again this summer. Negotiations at early stages now with Rennes but both German clubs pushing for Majer.

Tottenham

Will Tottenham be able to keep hold of Harry Kane? More here.

West Ham United