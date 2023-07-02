West Ham United reportedly have four transfer targets in mind as they prepare to receive huge money from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers already have plans for how to spend the British record £105m that they bring in from Rice’s departure, and some big names could be on the way to the London Stadium.

The report suggests West Ham could try strengthening their midfield with Denis Zakaria, Joao Palhinha, Edson Alvarez or James Ward-Prowse.

If David Moyes could bring in one or more of those four names, that could go a long way to replacing Rice in the middle of the park for next season.

Of course, Rice is one of the finest midfielders in Europe so it won’t be easy finding someone to fill that void.

Still, Ward-Prowse has proven himself in the Premier League so could have plenty to offer to Moyes’ squad, while Zakaria also looked a little unlucky not to get more of a chance during his loan spell at Chelsea.

Palhinha, meanwhile, has impressed at Fulham, while Alvarez has shown himself to be an impressive prospect at Ajax and like someone who could be ready to move to a more competitive league.