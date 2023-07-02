Immediate development after Steidten appointment as he eyes exciting £7.5m midfielder

West Ham are reportedly set to make a bid for Dario Osorio this week following the appointment of new sporting director Tim Steidten.

The Hammers are supposedly set to try offering £7.5million Universidad de Chile winger Osorio, while AC Milan have also been mentioned as suitors.

Steidten is highly rated from his work in the Bundesliga and it looks like he might have uncovered another bargain signing here of a promising young talent.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season but will undoubtedly want to continue to build a better squad after they suffered a mostly underwhelming league campaign.

 

