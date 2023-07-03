According to the Daily Mail, AC Milan have submitted a bid of £12 million plus bonuses to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The American international joined Chelsea in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million but has struggled to fulfill his potential and secure a regular starting position under multiple managers.

Pulisic has made 145 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, contributing 28 goals and 21 assists. Despite his talent, the winger has faced challenges in establishing himself as a regular at the club.

The report also claims that French club Lyon have made a better offer to Chelsea, with a bid of £15 million plus add-ons.

However, it is claimed that Pulisic is keen on a move to AC Milan and as per ESPN, has already agreed personal terms with the Italian giants.

Now, it is up to the two clubs to negotiate and come to agreement on a transfer fee for the player.