“I think that we will reach an agreement” – Barcelona chief confident on deal with Tottenham

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it clear that he’s confident of reaching an agreement with Tottenham for the permanent transfer of French defender Clement Lenglet.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Spurs, playing 26 Premier League games, though whilst never looking hugely impressive in what was generally a difficult campaign for the club.

It may be, however, that Barcelona still feel they have a good chance of selling Lenglet to Tottenham, as he spoke about his optimism on a deal being struck in an interview with La Vanguardia.

The Barca chief discussed a host of topics in this detailed interview, and on the issue of Lenglet’s future, he said: “I think that we will reach an agreement for Lenglet with Tottenham.”

Tottenham fans may well have mixed feelings about this, as Lenglet perhaps hasn’t quite done enough to impress in his time at the north London club.

Still, signings are clearly needed, and it may be that Lenglet can improve after a season of settling in in England, while new manager Ange Postecoglou may able to improve his confidence and all-round game.