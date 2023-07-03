Fabrizio Romano confirms West Ham are interested in midfielder as another transfer falls through

West Ham United have an interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer as they look out for new signings in that area of the pitch.

Alvarez is one of a number of options being considered by the Hammers, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the Mexico international no longer heading for Borussia Dortmund.

A deal looked close, but Romano has explained that he was too expensive for the Bundesliga side in the end, and West Ham could now be an option for him.

David Moyes faces losing Declan Rice this summer, and Alvarez could be an ideal replacement, though former Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria is also on the east Londoners’ radar.

Alvarez has impressed at Ajax and could be a good option for most Premier League clubs, with the 25-year-old likely to be keen to test himself in a more competitive league sooner or later.

West Ham will undoubtedly miss a talent like Rice, but if they can partner players like Alvarez or Zakaria alongside Lucas Paqueta, they should still be in decent shape next season.