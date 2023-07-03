Exclusive: Chelsea have free run at £100m Premier League star as Blues continue pushing

This summer has already seen plenty of huge stars move to the Premier League’s biggest clubs and Chelsea could see a £100m midfielder arrive at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts.

Back in January, Chelsea were rivalled by Arsenal for the signing of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo but both London outfits had their offers rejected as the Seagulls held out for £100m.

That figure is still being demanded this summer in order for the midfielder to switch clubs and according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the Blues are pushing for the 21-year-old as they currently have a free run at the Brighton star.

Jacobs states that there could still be a twist but neither Arsenal, Liverpool or Man United look like making a move for Caicedo at present, leaving Chelsea to work on the transfer as the London club looks to lower the £100m asking price.

Ben Jacobs on Chelsea’s interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Speaking exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast on Monday, Jacobs stated that Chelsea are pushing for Caicedo and currently have a free run at the Brighton midfielder.

“Chelsea are pushing, there is not necessarily a direct rival yet, but there could still be a twist and it will be interesting to see what the price is.

“We’re hearing at the Brighton end £100m+ but from my understanding, there is a verbal agreement between Caicedo and De Zerbi that says he can go for a fair offer and the Caicedo camp made it clear before he signed a new deal after January – that fair deal is basically the Tchouameni package and that is about £70m plus add-ons.

“I think Chelsea or another suitor might be able to get a deal there. Arsenal are not looking at Caicedo at this point but that could change if Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey go and Manchester United were never realistically going to be able to come in for Caicedo.”