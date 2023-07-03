Exclusive: FSG could bring investors onboard at Liverpool once Man United takeover is complete

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are still in the market for investors after deciding not to sell the club fully and Ben Jacobs has stated when fans can expect movement on this front.

It was reported towards the end of 2022 that the American owners of both Man United and Liverpool were considering selling the clubs but in the time that has passed since, only a takeover of United seems likely at present.

FSG changed their minds on a full sale at the start of this year and are now looking for new investors to bring more money to the Merseyside club. It has been very quiet on this front amidst the takeover of Liverpool’s rivals Man United, but transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that moves will be made once the Manchester club is sold.

Speaking exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast on Monday, Jacobs said about new investment at Anfield.

“Behind the scenes, I still think we are going to see something move at some point during the season on the investment side with FSG. It won’t be a full sale but they are still exploring the possibility of minority investment.

“One wonders after the Manchester United saga ends whether we actually see that as a yardstick for price and then FSG try and move in some capacity. So, there is a lot to like at Liverpool because despite the disappointment of last season, I still feel that behind the scenes when I talk to sources that there is calmness and stability.”