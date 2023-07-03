Exclusive: “Push this week” – Liverpool to move for third midfield signing this week says transfer expert

Liverpool are expected to push for a third midfield signing this week says transfer expert Ben Jacobs after the Reds completed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s main area of concern heading into the summer transfer window was his midfield and having missed out on Jude Bellingham, the Reds have responded by bringing in two quality additions in Mac Aliister and Szoboszlai.

A third is now expected to arrive at Anfield before the new campaign begins and a whole host of names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are expected to move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this week but have other options on the table.

“I expect Liverpool to push this week to explore Romeo Lavia at Southampton, there are a few clubs interested, and you would think that there would be a cut-price deal available there because of Southampton’s relegation but the reality is they want around £50m,” Jacobs said exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast on Monday.

“Liverpool are using a yardstick of £40m, which is actually the buy-back clause number available to Man City in 2024, so we know that once a player is around £30m to upwards of £45m, Liverpool see that as value. Soon as it goes over £50m they perhaps turn their attention to other targets, especially given the outlay on Szoboszlai.

“Khephren Thuram is another one to keep an eye on and Liverpool have also looked over the course of the summer at Kone as well. We know that three midfielders is a possibility and now that they have brought in two, they will turn their attention to a modern defensive midfielder, someone who can play in that number six role.”