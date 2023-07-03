Fabrizio Romano says Man United have contract talks with star planned for this week

There is huge uncertainty over who will be Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.

It feels strange not saying David De Gea’s name in that sentence. The Spanish shot-stopper has been the Red Devils’ number one for over a decade.

Joining from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, De Gea, now Phil Jones has left the club, is the last player to have been signed by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, with the 32-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of last month and no agreement yet to be reached with the club, it remains to be seen if the veteran goalkeeper still has a part to play in United’s future.

While De Gea’s future remains up in the air, United have reportedly been monitoring Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, and speaking about not only what the Red Devils have planned regarding their out-of-contract keeper’s future but also who could replace the veteran, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who spoke exclusively on Monday’s DeBrief podcast, said: “He [De Gea] will have a conversation with Manchester United; it will happen this week.

“[…] I am sure Manchester United will also speak again with Inter Milan for Andre Onana because there is a concrete conversation but not an official bid for Onana.

“Also, they have other options for a new goalkeeper; it’s not only De Gea or Onana, they have other possibilities. Another option is to sign a different goalkeeper and keep De Gea so to create more competition with a second goalkeeper. But it will all depend on the conversations that will happen this week.”

During his 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea, who has represented Spain on 45 occasions, has kept 190 clean sheets in 545 games in all competitions.