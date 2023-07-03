Liverpool fans will love what Fabrizio Romano has said about Dominik Szoboszlai and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s decision to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig came about only last week.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has detailed how the Hungarian’s transfer to Anfield came to be.

Following in the footsteps of Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the window in a deal worth just £35m, Szoboszlai has become the Reds’ second big signing of the summer.

Agreeing on a deal worth a whopping £60m (Sky Sports) for the former Leipzig man, Jurgen Klopp, who is understood to rate Szoboszlai very highly, will be delighted with the club’s financial backing.

And explaining how the midfielder feels equally as thankful, Romano confirmed that Liverpool’s new number eight feels a ‘good connection’ to his new manager.

“Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of the player,” Romano said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“He is a typical player for his ideas. So they always discussed internally the name of Dominik Szoboszlai. We know very well that they had many other options so the decision to go for Szoboszlai was at the beginning of last week.

“They discussed it internally and when they started the meeting with the player’s side the reaction of the player was immediately very positive; he wanted to try Liverpool, he was super excited about the possibility of moving to the Premier League and to join Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, who is a big fan of him, so the connection is very good.”