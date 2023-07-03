“The priority” – Fabrizio Romano says which position Jurgen Klopp will target after midfield rebuild

Liverpool have been one of football’s busiest clubs during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

In desperate need of replacing several players, including Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, all of whom left on free transfers at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp is understandably in the process of rebuilding his midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister was the German’s first big-name signing of the summer, with Dominik Szoboszlai recently following suit after completing a £60m move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, while the likes of Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia top Klopp’s wishlist, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, once the German is happy with his midfield reinforcements, the Reds will then turn their attention to signing a new defender.

“The idea is to go for a defender too,” Romano said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“So they are exploring the defender’s market, let’s see about the financial situation. […] But a new defender is a possibility. They want a left-footed defender – this is the priority for Liverpool.”

Which defenders do you think Liverpool should target? – Let us know in the comments below.