German World Cup winner passes away aged 79

Former German footballer Horst-Dieter Hottges has sadly passed away at the age of 79, according to reports.

The Werder Bremen and Germany legend had been suffering from dementia in his final few years, and Bild have now confirmed the sad news of his death today.

Hottges played for Germany in the 1966 World Cup final defeat against England, but he was later part of the squad that won the tournament in 1974.

He also won Bundesliga titles at Bremen, and finished with 66 caps for his country in total.

Tributes have been pouring in for this fondly-remembered great of the German game.